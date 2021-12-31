Brokerages Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target at $33.75

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.41 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

