Brokerages Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Price Target at $279.35

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Amundi purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,400,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $282.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.88. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

