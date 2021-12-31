Brokerages Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT at $19.00

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

MAXN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $485.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.07. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.74) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

