Brokerages Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) PT at $105.80

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.85. The company had a trading volume of 61,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.28. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

