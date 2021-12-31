Brokerages Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Price Target at $20.81

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.81.

RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

