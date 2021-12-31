Brokerages Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) PT at $54.00

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $25,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $32,439,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,934,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

