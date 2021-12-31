Brokerages Set Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Target Price at €2.78

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.78 ($3.16).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O2D shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.98) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.95) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($3.86) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.39) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.44 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.85. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of €2.63 ($2.99). The company has a 50 day moving average of €2.40 and a 200 day moving average of €2.37.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

