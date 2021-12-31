Brokers Offer Predictions for APA Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APA. Truist upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 4.76. APA has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in APA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of APA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of APA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.