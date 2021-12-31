Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.52

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$78.52 and last traded at C$78.09, with a volume of 118279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$76.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAM.A. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$86.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.01 billion and a PE ratio of 28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.18.

In other news, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell purchased 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$72.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,411.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,902.08. Also, Director Brian Lawson sold 10,070 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total value of C$777,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,700,737.25.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

