Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 269,717 shares.The stock last traded at $59.77 and had previously closed at $59.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 138.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.