Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

