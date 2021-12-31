Brookstone Capital Management Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

VDE opened at $77.38 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $84.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

