Brookstone Capital Management Has $464,000 Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.17 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79.

