Brookstone Capital Management Has $667,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $438.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.64 and a twelve month high of $445.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $419.00 and its 200 day moving average is $381.19.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

