Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.61. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

