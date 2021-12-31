Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 4,676 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 85.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

