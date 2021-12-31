Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Navient were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Navient by 705.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 115,343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 466,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 120,639 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Navient by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,034 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Navient by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

