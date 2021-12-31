Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,968 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,490,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after acquiring an additional 839,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after acquiring an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 595,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 507,753 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

