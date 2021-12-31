Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Critical Analysis

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and MainStreet Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank $249.65 million 3.65 $32.50 million $3.61 12.67 MainStreet Bancshares $69.57 million 2.66 $15.72 million $3.00 8.12

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bryn Mawr Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank 30.63% 11.35% 1.43% MainStreet Bancshares 35.38% 16.87% 1.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bryn Mawr Bank and MainStreet Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bryn Mawr Bank 0 4 0 0 2.00 MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.60%. MainStreet Bancshares has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.78%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MainStreet Bancshares is more favorable than Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation. The firm operates through two segments: Wealth Management, and Banking. The Wealth Management segment provides trust administration and other related fiduciary services, custody services, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and individual retirement account administration, estate settlement, tax services, financial planning, and brokerage services. The Banking segment is comprised of commercial and retail banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, PA.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

