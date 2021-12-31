BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$5.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERE.UN shares. CIBC increased their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE ERE.UN opened at C$4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.46. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$4.09 and a 1-year high of C$4.82. The company has a market cap of C$400.25 million and a PE ratio of 4.34.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.