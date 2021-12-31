Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Lcnb Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $133.91 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

