Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 110,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,487,316 shares.The stock last traded at $85.04 and had previously closed at $84.05.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,128,000. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.2% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 98.3% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 546,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,334,000 after buying an additional 271,099 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

