Bull Street Advisors LLC Buys 217 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.4% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 25,684.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $226.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

