Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $9.40 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.8% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resource Planning Group lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 285,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.87. 13,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $82.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

