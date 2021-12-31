Bull Street Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.50. 85,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,323,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $267.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.