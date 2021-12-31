Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives $98.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 120.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

