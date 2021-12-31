Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.55 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BY opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 908.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

