Bytom Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Bytom has a total market cap of $61.49 million and $3.33 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.48 or 0.00315379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,724,377,088 coins and its circulating supply is 1,627,571,731 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

