Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $188.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

