Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Trading Down 0.1%

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.60 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 95.20 ($1.28). 8,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 497,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.30 ($1.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.76. The company has a market cap of £713.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60.

About Cairn Homes (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

