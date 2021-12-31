Calix (NYSE:CALX) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.32

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.32 and last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 13808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALX. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Get Calix alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $6,913,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,929 shares of company stock worth $15,072,265 over the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Calix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after acquiring an additional 322,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Calix by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,746,000 after acquiring an additional 165,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,656 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Calix by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 228,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,903 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.