Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,687 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after buying an additional 305,170 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

