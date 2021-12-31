Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,951.65.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,084.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,907.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,703.74. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

