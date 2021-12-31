Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

MCK stock opened at $248.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $251.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

