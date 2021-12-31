Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIGB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $54.13 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $56.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.68.

