Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,126 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth about $301,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SEA by 8.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,209 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SEA by 14.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,338 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEA by 111.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth about $16,009,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $224.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.74. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $189.61 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

