Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000.

DFIV stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12.

