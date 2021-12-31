Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. Cameco has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -311.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth $205,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

