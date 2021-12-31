Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes $185,000 Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of SA stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.40 and a beta of 0.99. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

