Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to post sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the highest is $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.46. 39,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

