Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 194514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61.

Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.