Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 2,862 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,027,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $258.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

