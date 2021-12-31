Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $6.10 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.78. The stock had a trading volume of 52,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $164.98. The company has a market cap of $393.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

