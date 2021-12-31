Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after acquiring an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after buying an additional 554,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,354. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

