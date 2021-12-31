Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 37,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 39.0% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $517.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,896. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $409.73 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $513.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.17.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

