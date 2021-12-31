Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

