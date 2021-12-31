Capital Analysts LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,070.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,065.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $836.72. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 346.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $824.55.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

