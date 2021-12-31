Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 41.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 8.2% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $230.75 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.69 and a 200 day moving average of $217.05.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.