Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 1,977 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 76,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.97 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.