Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.48 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.30.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.